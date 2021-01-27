Apple WatchOS 7.3 Released With Unity Watch Face Collection to Commemorate Black History Month

Apple has rolled out its latest version of iOS and iPadOS - version 14.4 today. Alongside iOS and iPadOS 14.4, Apple also released its WatchOS 7.3 for the Apple Watch. WatchOS 7.3 comes with a new Unity watch face collection, brings ECG to more countries, and fixes bugs. The new WatchOS update also brings the new Time to Walk feature to Apple Watch. The Time to Walk feature that was launched by the company on Tuesday, January 26.

The Apple WatchOS 7.3 has been rolled out to customers alongside iOS 14.4. Apple announced the update alongside its initiatives for the Black History Month which include a new special edition Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6. The latest WatchOS update from Apple brings a new Unity watch face collection that is inspired by the colours of the Pan-African flag. Apple says that the Watch face collection has shapes that can "change throughout the day as you move creating a face that's unique to you." Alongside the Unity watch face collection, Apple also said that it is expanding its ECG feature (that comes with Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6) to four new countries with WatchOS 7.3. The four new countries are Japan, Philippines, Thailand, and Mayotte.

The recently-announced Time to Walk feature for Apple Fitness+ subscribers is also likely to be optimised for Apple WatchOS 7.3. Apart from these changes, the update includes performance improvements and bug fixes for Control Center and Notification Center issues. In order to check for the WatchOS 7.3 update on an Apple Watch, users can go to the Watch app on their iPhone and select General > Software Update.

Following is the changelog for WatchOS 7.3: