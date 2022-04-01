Apple Will Allow Apps Like Netflix, Spotify To Use Their Own Payment Methods On iPhones: All Details Here

Apple’s App Store fee for developers is a controversial topic. The company was in a longstanding legal battle against Fortnite make Epic Games over the App Store fee. As a result of action taken by many developers over Apple’s unfair commission on in-app purchases, the company is now allowing “Reader" apps to link to their own payment methods. Apple usually charges developers between 15 percent to 30 percent commission on in-app purchases from apps downloaded from the Apple App Store. Now, however, the company has allowed apps like Netflix and Spotify to link users to their internal payments methods within the iOS apps.

This comes after Apple‘s commitment to allow “Reader" apps to link to their payment gateways on iPhone apps. These are apps where users can directly subscribe to a service. These are apps that provide users with on or more digital content types like magazines, newspapers, books, audio, or video. This means that apps like Spotify, Netflix, and more will be able to link to their own websites to allow users to pay directly for subscriptions on iOS apps.

This is not something that is activated for developers by default. That means that if a developer categorises their app as a “Reader" app, they will have to fill a form and submit a request. Apple will then review it and make a decision accordingly. Apple has also laid out characteristics that define a “reader" app. This includes:

As the primary functionality of your app, provide one or more of the following digital content types; magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, or video.

Allow people to sign in to an account.

Allow people to access content or services previously purchased outside of the app when signed in, such as on your website.

Not offer in-app purchases on iOS or iPadOS while using the External Link Account Entitlement

Not facilitate real-time, person-to-person services (e.g., providing tutoring services, medical consultations, real estate tours, or fitness training).

Apple also says that apps that have these characteristics but don't offer subsciptions as part of their primary functionality will not be eligible for this "External Link Account Entitlement" as Apple calls it.

