Apple Will Bring 5G Support to iPhone 12 Dual-SIM Mode With Software Update Later This Year

Apple iPhone 12 models were the first smartphones from the Cupertino-based giant to support 5G. All four iPhone 12 variants come with 5G support, along with Apple's dual-SIM technology that uses a physical SIM and an eSIM. Since the new iPhones support both 5G and dual-SIM technologies, a lot of people naturally asked if the new iPhone 12 series supports 5G in dual-SIM mode. While currently the iPhone 12 series does not support 5G in dual-SIM mode, a recent report has said that the company plans to enable 5G support in dual-SIM mode with a software update later this year.

The report, published in MacRumours, cites an internal Verizon slide which indicates that Apple plans to enable 5G support in dual-SIM mode with a software update later this year. The report also says that Verizon suggests that in order to use 5G on an eSIM currently, iPhone 12 users need to remove their physical SIM cards. MacRumours also cited an internal training document from Apple saying that while using two lines in dual-SIM mode, 5G data isn't supported on either line and falls back to 4G LTE by default. MacRumours had sourced the Apple document earlier from an Apple employee on Reddit. iPhone 12 users that are using just the eSIM (without the physical SIM card), and are on a 5G-supported carrier will have 5G access.

The iPhone 12 smartphones enable 5G automatically as long as a user has chosen a wireless carrier that offers a 5G network. Further, Apple says that in order to use 5G in roaming, customers can purchase a local SIM card or eSIM plan and use it as a single line with 5G where available.

Apple had launched the iPhone 12 series including the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders in India will begin October 23, while the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders in India will start on November 6.