Apple Will Fix Software Issue Causing 'Speaker Popping' on 16-inch MacBook Pro

The issue has been determined to be a software one, and Apple has stated that a future update will fix it.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 9, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
Apple Will Fix Software Issue Causing 'Speaker Popping' on 16-inch MacBook Pro
image: Reddit (EAP Concept Design)

The 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro was launched only a month ago. However, soon after the launch, some customers started complaining about a popping noise issuing from the new MacBook Pro's speakers. The complaints have been reported across different forums, including Apple Support Communities and Reddit. Now, Apple has acknowledged the issue with the speaker popping. While the tech giant has not shared the exact cause, it has been confirmed that it is a software issue, and not hardware. The company has also announced that it is investigating the popping sound issue with the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Moreover, it is making plans to fix the issue with future software updates.

In an internal note, an Apple authorised service provider has written, “If a customer hears a popping sound when playback is stopped on their MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) When using Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X, QuickTime Player, Music, Movies, or other applications to play audio, users may hear a pop come from the speakers after playback has ended. Apple is investigating the issue. A fix is planned in future software updates. Do not set up service, or replace the user's computer, as this is a software-related issue”.

However, Apple hasn’t made it clear as to when will it come up with the new update. As a result, it is likely that the company is in process to find a fix for the issue.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
