Apple Will Go Back To September Launch For iPhone 13 Series, May Have Up To 1TB Storage

Apple last year postponed the launch of the iPhone 12 series due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The iPhone 12 series was launched in October 2020, about a month after Apple’s usual timeline, where the company announces its latest iPhone in September. This year, Apple will go back to its normal schedule and launch the iPhone 13 series in September, according to a note to investors by a market analyst at Wedbush Securities - a market analyst firm. Apple is also predicted to have the iPhone 13 represent 35 to 45 percent of the total iPhone production by the third quarter of this year. Further, the analyst said that the iPhone 13 Pro models may have up to 1TB of internal storage - double of the 512GB storage of the iPhone 12 series’ maximum storage.

The investor note, first reported on by MacRumours, hints that Apple may launch the iPhone 13 series in the third week of September and may have up to 1TB of internal storage for the high-end Pro models. The report quotes Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives as saying that the Asian supply chain is hinting at iPhone builds between 130-150 million in H2 2021. The iPhone 13 appears to represent 35 percent to 45 percent of the iPhone builds in Q3 2021. This ensures confidence that Apple will go back to its normal launch timeline this year. The analyst also says that the iPhone 13 series will likely have a 1TB variant, which will be double the amount of storage on its predecessors. In his note accessed by MacRumours, Ives also says that all models of the ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌, ranging from the lowest-end ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌ mini to the ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌ Pro Max, will feature LiDAR sensors.

Apple iPhone 13 is also expected to come with camera improvements that are aimed at professional video creators and pro users, a separate report in Bloomberg said. The upcoming iPhones will feature a video version of the iPhone’s Portrait mode, the report said. It is being reported that Apple is calling this “Cinematic Video."

Apple also plans to add an option to record a higher quality ProRes video format. ProRes videos are designed for professional video editors and will result in large file sizes with HD and 4K resolutions. The iPhone 13 Pro models are also expected to include an improved Ultra Wide lens.

