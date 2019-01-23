English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Will Move to a Complete OLED iPhone Range in 2020
This means that the successor to the iPhone XR, which should launch this year, will be the last flagship LCD model.
Apple Considered Samsung, MediaTek to Supply 5G Modems For 2019 iPhones
Apple made use of an OLED panel when it introduced the iPhone X in 2017. And if reports are anything to go by, the company could completely move to the display tech starting next year.
There is a possibility that Apple will completely drop LCD screens from its iPhone lineup from 2020. This means that the successor to the iPhone XR, which should launch this year, will be the last flagship LCD model, reports Wall Street Journal.
It makes a lot of sense to move to OLED as it will empower Apple to experiment with the design as it offers more flexibility. LCD panels are slowly going obsolete since they require a standalone backlight component. On the other hand, each pixel of an OLED panel is individually lit, giving device makers more freedom to play around the design of the device.
The move from LCD to OLED is not limited to Apple as almost every Android smartphone maker incorporates the more advanced display in at least one of their products. This is a big issue for panel suppliers as they are now struggling to find new streams of revenue streams. The report by WSJ adds how Japan Display is in a bit of trouble as it relies heavily on LCD orders from Apple.
On the other hand, OLED panel makers are definitely going to have a positive 2020 if the iPhone lineup completely moves to the screen technology.
