Apple Will Not Repair Lost Or Stolen iPhones From Now: All Details About New iPhone Repair Policy

Cupertino-based giant Apple has announced that it will no longer repair iPhones that have been reported lost or stolen in the GSMA Device Registry. Apple Store employees and Apple Authorised Service Providers will deny repairs to users who bring in an iPhone that has been marked missing in the MobileGenius or GSX system that Apple uses to offer services to its users. The new change has been found in an internal memo that was sent by Apple to all its employees working in Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers.

The internal memo, first obtained by MacRumours, outlines that Apple will now start using the GSMA Device Registry database to check if an iPhone is marked as lost before it begins the repair. If the database and the company’s internal systems show an iPhone reported as missing, the technicians must deny the repair. It is to be noted that this is not a new change and that it is an extension of the company’s existing policy under which it does not provide any repairs for lost or stolen devices. This was, however, is applicable to iPhone’s that have the Find My feature enabled.

With the new change, Apple will deny repairs to iPhones that don’t have the Find My feature enabled as well. Nothing changes for iPhones that have the Find My feature enabled.

Apple has many features in place to avoid theft and loss of iPhones. The company’s Find My is a popular app among Apple users to find lost Apple devices. Apple’s Find My also helps users get a hold of unknown AirTags on them, in case someone is trying to stalk them using Apple’s item trackers. With the recent iOS 15.4 update, Apple brought the first wave of upgrades to AirTag and the Find My app. Users will now get a pop-up when setting up an AirTag to warn them that tracking someone without consent is a crime. Further, users can no longer disable all warning notifications for unexpected AirTags in your vicinity.

