1-min read

Apple Will Release Two High-End iPhones in 2020 With 6GB of RAM

Apple is expected to launch four iPhones in 2020, but will also be launching the more affordable iPhone SE 2 that will have an A13 chip and be priced at $399.

IANS

Updated:January 16, 2020, 2:12 PM IST
Apple Will Release Two High-End iPhones in 2020 With 6GB of RAM
Image for Representation

A new research note from UBS analysts Timothy Arcuri and Munjal Shah claimed that Apple will be launching four new iPhones this year and at least two of them are expected to come with 6GB RAM while other two models will have just 4GB of RAM. The analysts also revealed camera details for all the four iPhones. The 5.4-inch iPhone will have a dual-camera setup with 4GB RAM and the lower end 6-inch iPhone will also feature dual rear cameras and 4GB RAM.

Meanwhile, the high-end 6-inch iPhone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with 3D sensing and 6GB RAM pack. The 6.7-inch iPhone will also have the same cameras and RAM. The iPhone maker is also planning to launch an affordable smartphone iPhone SE 2, with production reportedly slated to start in February.

The phone will have an A13 chip, which is also being used in iPhone 11, along with 3GB RAM and will have three colour options: silver, space grey and red. It is likely to start selling at a price of $399 (~Rs, 28,200).

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
