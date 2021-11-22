Apple Will Repair Your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro For Free If You Are Facing This Problem

Apple has announced that a “small percentage" of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro units manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021 are facing sound issues, and as a result, these two devices are eligible for free repair and service. The company explains the current programme covers iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models for two years after the first retail sale of the unit. Users in India can also get free service if their iPhone 12 or 12 Pro unit is facing similar sound issues. Apple cautions that users must backup the device to iCloud or computer before handing it in for service.

In its support forum, Apple explains that some iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro units may experience sound issues due to “a component" that might fail on the receiver module. The company warns that if the two variants have any other damage that may affect the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved before the service. Additionally, users may have to pay an amount in some special repair cases. In that case, it is best to check if your iPhone is still under warranty. To check the warranty status, users will first need to find the serial number of the product by heading to Settings > General > About. Then head to checkcoverage.apple.com and enter details such as the serial number and special code.

Following that, look for the nearest Apple Authorised Service Provider and make an appointment for the phone check-up. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users can also contact Apple Support (via website) to arrange mail-in service. The company adds that the current free repair programme does not extend the standard warranty of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. Apple has not clarified the exact number of smartphone units being affected by sound issues and more details from the company is expected soon.

