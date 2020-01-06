Take the pledge to vote

Apple will Return to CES 2020 After a 28-Year Break

Apple, Facebook, Proctor and Gamble, and Federal Trade Commission executives will be part of a panel on consumer privacy protection.

Updated:January 6, 2020, 9:53 AM IST
Apple will Return to CES 2020 After a 28-Year Break
The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has confirmed that the company will be making a rare official appearance after 28 years at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. At the event, Apple executive Jane Horvath is scheduled to speak on a consumer privacy panel on 7 January, according to reports.

Horvath will be present with Facebook Procter and Gamble executives along officials from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to discuss how companies can establish privacy protections in terms of size, regulation, and consumer demand. Additionally, the company will be showing off its HomeKit smart home platform like Apple's top two rivals Amazon and Google are expected to roll out a new update that will add more capabilities to their IoT-powered devices. Apple formally participated in the CES back in 1992 in Chicago when its then CEO John Sculley appeared at a summit to release the Newton device.

Apart from CES, Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had recently revealed that the iPhone maker is planning to launch a high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an A14X chip in the third quarter of 2020 and six new iPhones models. Additionally, the 5G variant of the Apple iPhone 12 may come with advanced image sensor-shift stabilisation technology to click stable images without distortion when there is excessive motion.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
