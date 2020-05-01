TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Apple Will Soon Let You to Unlock Your iPhone While Wearing a Face Mask

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

The new feature is expected to receive a warm welcome from iPhone users who are out and about in a facemask protecting themselves from COVID-19.

Share this:

A recently released beta version of iOS 13 allows users who have Face ID enabled to unlock their iPhone more quickly without having to take off their mask or change their security settings.

On Wednesday, Apple released the latest version of iOS 13 -- iOS 13.5 beta 3 -- to developers, revealing that iPhone owners will soon be able to unlock their Face ID-enabled device without having to remove their protective face masks. Instead of the device continuously attempting to unlock the phone biometrically, the phone will automatically prompt a user to instead manually input a passcode.

The change is expected to receive a warm welcome from those with an iPhone sans home button who are out and about in a facemask protecting themselves from COVID-19 -- especially when performing activities like making mobile payments at stores. There's no need to go into the device's settings to change the owner authentication method from biometric to the less secure password option.

In addition to this update, iOS 13.5 beta 3 gives users the option to disable how FaceTime would enlarge the image of the person speaking, a feature that was less than ideal for large groups of people. As these updates are still in beta, they're not expected to be available to the public for at least a few weeks.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,014,922

    +18,952*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,269,667

    +59,683*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,021,185

    +35,228*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,560

    +5,503*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres