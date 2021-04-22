Apple Will Start Rolling Out iOS 14.5 Alongside iPadOS 14.5 Next Week, Company Confirms

Apple will roll out the much anticipated iOS 14.5 alongside iPadOS 14.5 for iPhone and iPad models, respectively, starting next week. The development came from the company directly in the official press release of the newly launched Apple AirTags. The Cupertino-based tech giant had rolled out the iOS 14.4 (alongside iPadOS 14.4) in February, followed by two critical security updates last month. Although the reasons behind the delay in the upcoming iOS 14.5 remain unclear, Apple has released multiple beta updates for the public testers and developers that have provided a good amount of detail as to what to expect. Moreover, the upcoming iOS 14.5 and iPad 14.5 will carry the controversial App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature that is being slammed by Facebook and advertising agencies. It is seemingly designed to give users more control over their personal data.

In the press release for Apple AirTags, the company notes simply notes, “These software updates [iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5] will be available starting next week." Users in India can expect to receive the system update around the same time too. In terms of features, the iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 for iPhones and iPads are expected to bring new emojis from the Unicode Consortium 13.1. The new emoji options include heart on fire, mending heart, exhaling face, face with spiral eyes, face in clouds, along with different gender options for people with beards. There is also a couple of new emojis that have new skin tone mixes. Apple in the iOS 14.5 Beta 2 had also updated the headphones emoji that looked like the AirPods Max headphones and removed blood from the syringe emoji to give it a more neutral look.

The beta updates also included new slide gestures in the Apple Music app for adding a song to the Now Playing queue or adding it to the ‌Library. These options were earlier accessible by long-pressing the song on the music app. In addition to new gestures, Apple iPhone and iPad users can also access “Play Last" and “Show Album" by long-pressing the song. The next version of iOS for the Apple iPhone is also looking at a new unlock option via Apple Watch that can work even when the mask is on. However, it will only function on iPhone X and above that support Face unlock.

RELATED NEWS Facebook Tweaks Ad Tools to Comply with Apple's Upcoming Privacy Changes

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here