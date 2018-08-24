Apple Will Unveil a Low-Cost MacBook, New Mac Mini, New iPad Pros And 6 Apple Watch Models: Report

The rumors have been ample but as the annual September Apple events draw nigh, a few of them have allegedly been confirmed through “people familiar with the plans” as reported by Bloomberg, while another was spotted on an EEC listings by French site Consomac. Bloomberg writes “Apple Inc. will release a new low-cost laptop and a professional-focused upgrade to the Mac mini desktop later this year.”An upcoming 13-inch laptop, believed to look like the current MacBook Air with thinner bezels will also feature the brand's well-known higher-resolution Retina display, according to the sources who don't want to be identified. But will it be a Macbook, or Macbook Air? -- that has been the question. This latest report suggests that the aforementioned notebook will in fact be an upgraded Macbook Air that could appeal to those shopping for a more affordable Apple computer, as well as students.Furthermore, a high-end iMac Pro and a new Macbook Pro featuring a reworked keyboard and faster processor options are also slated to arrive in a separate event to the iPhone unveilings (possibly in October) in order for Apple to make amends with frustrated loyal users who have complained that updates are not meeting their “professional needs.”Mac Mini -- the desktop that comes without a screen, keyboard or mouse -- hasn't had an upgrade in four years but may be getting one shortly. Generally popular with app developers, the new Mac Mini would be aimed at professionals, according to the report, by adding new storage and processor options -- likely to raise the $500 price tag.As for other Apple products believed to be in the pipeline, the report makes note of three new iPhones, Apple Watches with larger screens and new iPad Pros. It's unknown whether the tablets will feature FaceID. Meanwhile six new Apple Watches in Series 4 have been registered with the Eurasian Economic Commission this week -- two fewer models than with the previous series. Unfortunately no specifications were revealed, although it's believed the brand will maintain its two watch sizes of 38mm and 4mm but increase screen size by 15%.Industry observers suggest that it's likely that the Apple Watch Series 4 will be unveiled alongside the iPhones, supposedly in September.