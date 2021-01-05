Apple Will Unveil Its AirTags and an AR Device Among Other Launches in 2021: Ming-Chi Kuo

2020 was a good year for Cupertino-based giant Apple, at least in terms of introducing new products for users worldwide. The company launched four new iPhones, a new iPad Air, the much-awaited over the ear headphones, AirPods Max, Apple M1-powered Mac computers, and more. Now, it seems that the company may have other, more exciting tech launches in store for us in 2021. According to a recently-sourced research note from Apple analyst Min-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to release its long-awaited AirTags item trackers, and an unspecified augmented reality device.

The research note from Kuo was obtained by MacRumours, who quoted the analyst as saying that Apple also plans to release the new AirPods, more Apple Silicon-powered Mac computers, and its first devices with mini-LED display throughout the year, among other new offerings. The Apple AirTags are said to be Tile-like Bluetooth-based item trackers that will help users locate their belongings like keys, wallet, backpacks, and would possibly notify users when they are separated from a tagged item. Reports about Apple's AirTags item trackers have been coming in since the past couple of years, and it is believed that the item trackers will be managed through Apple's Find My app.

Details about the augmented reality device are unclear at the moment, but it was reported earlier that Apple is working on an augmented reality headset, glasses, or both. Kuo, however, did not specify what kind of an AR device Apple may introduce this year.

Apple is also reported to announce its first mini-LED equipped iPad Pro this year. Further, the company is also reported to bring redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops with Apple Silicon and Mini-LED displays in 2021, according to a previous research note from Kuo.