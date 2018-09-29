English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Wins Reversal in University of Wisconsin Patent Lawsuit
In a 3-0 decision, the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals said Apple deserved judgment as a matter of law, because jurors could not have found infringement based on evidence introduced in the liability phase of a 2015 trial.
Apple Wins Reversal in University of Wisconsin Patent Lawsuit (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Apple Inc persuaded a federal appeals court on Friday to throw out a $234 million damages award in favor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's patent licensing arm for infringing a patent on computer processing technology. In a 3-0 decision, the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals said Apple deserved judgment as a matter of law, because jurors could not have found infringement based on evidence introduced in the liability phase of a 2015 trial. The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, or WARF, sued Apple in 2014, saying processors in Apple's iPhone 5s, 6 and 6 Plus smartphones infringed a 1998 patent describing a means to improve performance by predicting instructions given by users.
"We hold that no reasonable juror could have found literal infringement in this case," Chief Judge Sharon Prost wrote for the Washington, D.C.-based appeals court. Lawyers for Apple and WARF did not respond to requests for comment. Apple did not respond to a similar request. About $213 million of the verdict had been based on a finding that Apple was vicariously liable for Apple-branded products made by Samsung Electronics Co.
In July 2017, U.S. District Judge William Conley in Madison ordered Apple to pay another $272 million of damages and royalties, for a total of $506.1 million, based on its continued infringement through the December 2016 expiration of WARF's patent. The patent had been obtained by University of Wisconsin computer science professor Gurindar Sohi and three of his students.
WARF had sued Intel Corp over the same patent in 2008. That case was settled the following year. The case is Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation v Apple Inc, U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 2017-2265, 2017-2380.
"We hold that no reasonable juror could have found literal infringement in this case," Chief Judge Sharon Prost wrote for the Washington, D.C.-based appeals court. Lawyers for Apple and WARF did not respond to requests for comment. Apple did not respond to a similar request. About $213 million of the verdict had been based on a finding that Apple was vicariously liable for Apple-branded products made by Samsung Electronics Co.
In July 2017, U.S. District Judge William Conley in Madison ordered Apple to pay another $272 million of damages and royalties, for a total of $506.1 million, based on its continued infringement through the December 2016 expiration of WARF's patent. The patent had been obtained by University of Wisconsin computer science professor Gurindar Sohi and three of his students.
WARF had sued Intel Corp over the same patent in 2008. That case was settled the following year. The case is Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation v Apple Inc, U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 2017-2265, 2017-2380.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Two-time Champions ATK Handed Opening Day Defeat by Kerala Blasters
- Tanushree Dutta Questions Twinkle Khanna’s Support as Akshay Kumar Keeps Working With Nana Patekar
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
- Facebook Admits Phone Numbers May be Used to Target Ads
- First Hand Account of What Happened Between Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar on Film Set
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...