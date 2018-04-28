English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Wireless Headset For AR, VR in Production; May Feature in 2020: Report
'The company is working on a headset capable of running both AR and VR technology, according to a person familiar with Apple's plans.'
Apple iPhone (Product) Red. Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Apple is reportedly working on a standalone Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) headset that will combine both technologies. According to a report in CNET, the headset, code-named "T288", would tap into the iPhone-maker's own chips and is slated for release in 2020.
"The company is working on a headset capable of running both AR and VR technology, according to a person familiar with Apple's plans. Plans so far call for an 8K display for each eye -- higher resolution than today's best TVs -- that would be untethered from a computer or smartphone," CNET reported late Friday. "The project is still in its early stages but is slated for release in 2020. Apple still could change or scrap its plans," the report added.
The Cupertino-headquartered giant has invested in smaller VR projects but the headset marks a major investment in VR, a tech that could transport users into a different, digitally created world. The device would reportedly connect to a dedicated box using a high-speed, short-range wireless technology. The box would be powered by a custom Apple chipset and would act as the brain for the AR/VR headset, the report said.
Apple has recently introduced "ARKit" -- the company's AR development platform which could only recognise horizontal surfaces while placing virtual objects.
"ARKit can now recognise and place virtual objects on vertical surfaces. Using advanced computer vision techniques to find and recognise the position of 2D images ARKit can integrate these real-world images into AR experiences," the company said recently.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
