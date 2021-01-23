Apple Working on a Thinner, Lighter Version of MacBook Air, Launch Expected in 2022

Apple launched its first in-house silicon chip M1-powered MacBook Air in November 2020. Now, it is being reported that the Cupertino-based giant is working on a thinner and lighter version of its entry-level laptop, a report citing people with knowledge of the matter said. According to the report, the next MacBook Air is scheduled to be released in the second half of this year at the earliest or in 2022.

The Bloomberg report also said that the next MacBook Air will include Apple's MagSafe charging technology, in line with a recent report that cited Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo as saying that Apple will bring back the magnetic charging port on its future MacBook laptops. The next MacBook Air is also said to be powered by a next-generation version of Apple's in-house silicon chips. Apple has also discussed making the laptop smaller by shrinking the bezels around the screen, which will remain the same size at 13-inches, the report further said.

The Bloomberg report also talks about Apple considering building a larger version of the MacBook Air with a 15-inch screen, but Apple isn't moving forward with this for the next generation, the people close to the matter told Bloomberg. The Apple MagSafe charger (magnetic charging port) was removed from the MacBook Air in 2018 when the company brought a redesigned version of the laptop. The report also said that the new model will have a pair of USB 4 ports for connecting external devices. The new laptop is reported to be a higher-end version of the current MacBook Air, which is expected to remain as the company's entry-level offering.

In addition to the new MacBook Air, Apple is planning its biggest update to the MacBook Pro since 2016, the first redesign of the iMac in nearly a decade, a new Intel-based Mac Pro, and a half-sized Mac Pro desktop with in-house chips, the report said.

In a previous report, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted in his research notes that Apple is reported to bring its next version of the MacBook Air entry-level laptop in 2022, in line with the recent Bloomberg report.