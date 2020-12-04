Apple Working on Dual Monitor Stand for Pro Display XDR, Patent Suggests

Apple appears to be working on a new multi-display stand for its Pro Display XDR monitor. As per a patent design filed by Apple with the US Patent and Trademark Office, we can see a complex mechanical design that seeks to address the shortcomings of existing multi-display solutions such as height adjustments, positioning, and so on. It appears that users with the dual-display stand will not only be able to adjust the two screens vertically or horizontally but can also position the screens from the centre through dedicated hinges. Apple's existing stands for Display XDR monitor are notoriously expensive (its Pro Stand costs Rs 95,000 in India), and we can expect the dual dual-display stand to cost more than its siblings, if it rolls out for end consumers.

As per information available on the US agency website that was first spotted by Patently Apple, the patent for the 'dual display stand' was filed back in March 2019 but only published this week. The designs highlight that the stand has two legs on the ends and further supported by a horizontal bar across the middle. The patent further notes, "Carriage assemblies allow the stand to adjust the vertical position of the displays, shuttles and rails allow the stand to adjust the horizontal positions of the displays, and a central joint on the support bar allows the stand to adjust the angle between the displays...Wheels on the shuttles can provide smooth, consistent contact with rails in the support bar despite changes in the nominal dimensions of the rails. The display stand provides improved smoothness, rigidity, and comfort for the user to support and use multiple displays on a single stand." Although it is quite clear that users would be adjust the two monitors simultaneously, however, Apple will also aim to allow adjusting of individual screens with the common dual monitor stand.

Apple in their patent filing further explains that individual stands or arms unnecessarily take up large spaces, are often aesthetically "unpleasing, overcomplicated, and have inefficient redundant mechanisms." It adds that when multiple displays are used on a single support, they cannot be effectively adjusted relative to each other about a vertical axis. Therefore the tech giant wants to address these issues with the dual-display stand by providing vertical, horizontal, and centre pivot degrees of freedom for multiple displays. It is important to note that patent filings are often for the company's experimental purposes and dual display stand for its Pro Display XDR monitor may not roll out to consumers. As mentioned, in terms of the cost, all accessories related to Apple's monitors and Mac Pro are exceptionally expensive. For instance, Apple earlier this year released a pair of four wheels for Mac Pro that come with a price tag of Rs 69,900.