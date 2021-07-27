Apple Working On External Monitor With Its Own A13 Bionic Chip? Here's What We Know

Apple could be launching a new external display to join the Apple Pro Display XDR that the company already sells. The new Apple monitor is said to come with its own chipset and its own Neural Engine, according to reports. According to a report in 9to5Mac, a new display is being developed under the codename J327. The report cites sources familiar with the matter as saying that the display that is being tested comes with its own A13 Bionic chip and a Neural Engine. Currently, details about the rumoured Apple monitor are unclear, but it is being said that it will be powered with the same chipset as the iPhone 11 series.

Along with the Apple A13 Bionic chip, the external display features a Neural Engine, which enhances machine learning capabilities. Rumours suggest that Apple has been working on a less expensive display for regular users, and the external display with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip will most likely replace the Pro Display XDR monitor in the future. Apple’s Pro Display XDR monitor was launched in 2019. Before that, Apple made a Thunderbolt Display that was discontinued in 2016. After the discontinuation of the Thunderbolt Display, rumours suggested that Apple was working on a replacement with a high resolution display and a built-in GPU. However, that did not happen as the next premium display came as the Pro Display XDR monitor.

Having a CPU/ GPU on an external monitor could help Mac computers deliver high resolution graphics without using up all the resources of the computer’s internal chipset. Apple, as speculated by 9to5Mac, could also combine the power of the display SoC with the Mac’s SoC to provide even more performance for running tasks that require intense graphics. Another possibility is to use the SoC to add some smart feature to the Pro Display XDR like Apple’s AirPlay. It could also be a good way to push for gaming on Mac computers with two chipsets working together.

