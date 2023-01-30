Apple Working On iOS 17 And Other New Updates: What to Expect This Year

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly working on its upcoming iOS 17 software update and other new updates. According to a report, the company is ramping up the development of iOS 17 and its other new updates that will be released this year.

Apple has pushed updates to some of its open-source documentation referencing iOS 17, as per 9To5Mac. Every year, the company starts adding references to upcoming iOS, macOS, and watchOS upgrades to its various open-source repositories.

Future versions are frequently referred to as “TBA" by the iPhone maker in order to hide their actual version numbers. The following operating systems are expected to be introduced at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June this year- iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17 and tvOS 17.

The release of the company’s Reality Pro headset, which will give the company’s lineup a fully new operating system, is expected to coincide with the updates this year.

However, the tech giant has not yet revealed the dates for Worldwide Developers Conference and it is still unclear whether the conference will be a hybrid in-person and virtual event like last year or a completely in-person event, the report said.

According to GSMArena, the iOS 17 update will be released along with the iPhone 15 series, most likely in September. Also, the upcoming release will focus on increasing stability and efficiency and supporting Apple’s Reality Pro AR/VR headset.

“iOS 17 will feature a new, dedicated app for the headset. This will allegedly be a similar concept to the Watch app, but with significantly more features.

Additionally, the Music app will reportedly see some changes, reports GSMArena. It looks like iOS 17 is built to run on six devices with a Dynamic Island, of which two are the already available iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now we can expect all four upcoming iPhone 15 models to come with Apple’s most popular unique Dynamic Island feature.

Read all the Latest Tech News here