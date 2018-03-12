English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Apple Working on Next-Gen AirPods With Noise Cancellation: Report

The next iteration of AirPods are expected to be water-resistant and could feature hands-free support for "Hey Siri".

IANS

Updated:March 12, 2018, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Apple Working on Next-Gen AirPods With Noise Cancellation: Report
Apple Airpods. Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Apple is working on the next-generation AirPods that will come with noise cancellation and see the light of day in 2019, media reported. "Feature wise, the second iteration of AirPods will reportedly include noise cancellation features and the introduction of a new W2 chip," BGR reported late on Friday. The next iteration of AirPods are expected to be water-resistant and could feature hands-free support for "Hey Siri".

Also Read: Apple Sued Over Siri's Natural Language Capacities

The noise-cancelling improvements are referred to as using physical analog methods rather than active noise cancellation using electronics as seen in the latest "Beats Studio" headphones, according to 9to5Mac.com. The Cupertino-headquartered giant will continue to increase production of the wireless earphones, Barclays' analysts suggested.

The HomePod is also expected to get updated later this year and the flagship $349 HomePod could be joined by a cheaper model. The original AirPods debuted in December 2016 but the release date for a second iteration remains largely unclear.

WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES