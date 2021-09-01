Apple Working On Technology That'll Allow iPhone, Mac To Power Down When You Look Away

Apple’s iPhones are considered one of the best and most popular smartphones out there. However, the battery backup on the Apple iPhone is something that isn’t the best out there and iPhones are known to run out of power sooner than say their Android counterparts. With the Mac computers, the low battery backup problem has largely been fixed since the Apple M1 chipset, but there’s always scope for better. To improve the battery of the iPhone and to furhter enhance the battery backup on MacBooks and iPads, Apple is investigating the use of gaze detection and attention sensing. This will allow Apple devices to know when we’re not using them and can save power accordingly.

According to a recent patent, first found by Apple Insider, Apple is working on an “Attention detection service" that figures out whether a user is interested in using the device or not. Now, Apple device currently also power themselves down to save battery if a person has not touched it since a while or have not interacted with Siri. However, rather than this approach, the new patent hints that Apple wants to have devices know whether a user needs them at full power or not. The patent from Apple says that the system may monitor various components in the device for indications that a user is paying attention to the device. While the new system is mainly to save battery, Apple says that is can have other uses as well. For example, this could prevent over-processing and over-heating of the device, since that is directly correlated with the energy consumption of the device.

For example, if a user is recording a podcast on their iPhone and have put it down on the table, it can infer that you are only using the microphone and is it okay to dim the screen. The patent is devoted to how multiple sensors like gaze detection, touch panels, and others can determine what the user is doing, and power down the device automatically, in order to provide better power efficiency.

As with all patents, there is no guarantee that Apple will release the technology anytime soon, or at all. But given how it can improve the iPhone’s battery, it will be a welcome feature from the general users.

