English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Apple Working With "Sesame Street" Creators on New TV Shows For Children

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit group behind "Sesame Street," which has aired on U.S. public television network PBS for nearly 50 years.

Reuters

Updated:June 21, 2018, 1:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Apple Working With
(Image: Reuters)
Apple Inc has ordered multiple live-action and animated series from Emmy award-winning children's television producer Sesame Workshop, a source close to the agreement said on Wednesday. It is the first move by Apple to add children's programming to its growing slate of original television shows in development for worldwide distribution. The long-running "Sesame Street" is not part of the agreement, the source said.

Also read: Instagram Takes on YouTube; Launches 'IGTV' Mobile App For Hour Long Videos

Apple has not revealed when the shows will be released or how people will be able to watch them. The new programming agreement calls for Sesame Workshop to produce live-action and animated series and to develop a puppet series, the source said.

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit group behind "Sesame Street," which has aired on U.S. public television network PBS for nearly 50 years. New episodes now run on AT&T's HBO, with re-runs on PBS stations.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 First Impressions Review: A Scaled Down Note 5 Pro


Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Recommended For You