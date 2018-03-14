English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Worldwide Developers Conference to Start on June 4
Apple WWDC provides an opportunity for millions of developers to learn more about how to create new experiences across Apple's platforms for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac and HomePod.
Last year at WWDC Apple debuted ARKit, and since then, developers with apps in every category on the App Store have embraced inventive ways to engage customers with virtual experiences overlaid in the real world.
Apple has announced it will host its 29th annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose from June 4 through June 8. “The McEnery Convention Center will be home to the world’s most creative developer community, who come together every year to share unique perspectives and learn about the future of Apple’s breakthrough products and services,” said Apple.
WWDC provides an opportunity for millions of developers to learn more about how to create new experiences across Apple's platforms for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac and HomePod. A broad range of robust developer APIs — including SiriKit, HomeKit, HealthKit, GymKit, MusicKit, ResearchKit and Core ML — give developers new ways to help users take command of everything from their health and homes, to how they get around, shop and learn.
Also read: Elon Musk’s Boring Company to Prioritise Pedestrians, Cyclists Over Cars: A Look at The Futuristic Transit System
Last year at WWDC Apple debuted ARKit, and since then, developers with apps in every category on the App Store have embraced inventive ways to engage customers with virtual experiences overlaid in the real world.
Developers can apply for tickets now through March 22 at 10 a.m. PDT via the WWDC website (developer.apple.com/wwdc/tickets). Tickets are issued through a random selection process, and developers will be notified of application status by March 23 at 5 p.m. PDT.
Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community. Up to 350 WWDC Student Scholarships are available this year, providing students and members of all STEM organisations an opportunity to earn a free ticket to WWDC. Students can visit the the WWDC website for details on how to apply (developer.apple.com/wwdc/scholarships).
WATCH VIDEO: Google Assistant Powered Home Automation | First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
WWDC provides an opportunity for millions of developers to learn more about how to create new experiences across Apple's platforms for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac and HomePod. A broad range of robust developer APIs — including SiriKit, HomeKit, HealthKit, GymKit, MusicKit, ResearchKit and Core ML — give developers new ways to help users take command of everything from their health and homes, to how they get around, shop and learn.
Also read: Elon Musk’s Boring Company to Prioritise Pedestrians, Cyclists Over Cars: A Look at The Futuristic Transit System
Last year at WWDC Apple debuted ARKit, and since then, developers with apps in every category on the App Store have embraced inventive ways to engage customers with virtual experiences overlaid in the real world.
Developers can apply for tickets now through March 22 at 10 a.m. PDT via the WWDC website (developer.apple.com/wwdc/tickets). Tickets are issued through a random selection process, and developers will be notified of application status by March 23 at 5 p.m. PDT.
Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community. Up to 350 WWDC Student Scholarships are available this year, providing students and members of all STEM organisations an opportunity to earn a free ticket to WWDC. Students can visit the the WWDC website for details on how to apply (developer.apple.com/wwdc/scholarships).
WATCH VIDEO: Google Assistant Powered Home Automation | First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Debashis Sarkar
-
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'India Can Become a Global Superpower by 2030 But Must Deal with a Rising China'
- Captaincy More About Responsibility Rather Than Pressure: R Ashwin
- Wands At Ready! Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald First Teaser Trailer Is Here
- Heavy Costumes Caused Amitabh Bachchan Pain; Doctors Recommend One Day's Rest
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift to Get New 6-Speed Manual Gearbox