Apple WWDC 2019 Key Announcements: New iPadOS, iOS 13, Standalone Watch Apps and More

News18.com | June 4, 2019, 12:40 AM IST
Apple WWDC 2019 keynote is among one of the most anticipated developer conferences in the world, and is set to hit the stage rolling for Apple's next year of software innovation from the McEnery Convention Centre in San Jose, California. Despite having faced increasing criticism (even from the company's core fan base) over the slow pace of advancement and innovation, WWDC is still one of the most followed developer conferences, and given Apple's might and prowess in both hardware and software, will be one that significantly impacts our technology for the next year.

At WWDC 2019, Apple is slated to introduce us to iOS 13. The Dark Mode is expected to be one of the biggest consumer highlights for this year's iOS, which is also expected to improve lifestyle features such as Screen Time, Health, Home, CarPlay and more. Apple is also set to roll out key improvements to how macOS apps are developed, and the new update is much anticipated to make it easier for developers to port iPad apps to macOS. This should also be seen as one of the first steps towards Mac-iPad cross-segmenting, and may be registered as one of the most important updates to macOS in recent time. Also expected at the conference are watchOS 6, tvOS 13 and more.
Jun 4, 2019 12:38 am (IST)

As for consumer tech, expect in-depth analyses from us, live on News18.com, real soon. Until then, goodbye and good night.

Jun 4, 2019 12:38 am (IST)

If you're still interested in the ancillary developer updates, the Apple Keynote is still live. Follow it here:

https://www.apple.com/apple-events/livestream/

Jun 4, 2019 12:37 am (IST)

So, with that comes to end the final embers of consumer-facing features from Apple in 2019. "It's a huge year for AR," vouches Apple. Let's see how that goes.

Jun 4, 2019 12:34 am (IST)

Live demo of Minecraft on stage. The entire arena sounds very quiet.

Jun 4, 2019 12:32 am (IST)

On the user end, here's how the new AR core is going to help.

Jun 4, 2019 12:31 am (IST)

We also have the new ARKit, with hyper-realistic integration of visuals and noise.

Jun 4, 2019 12:27 am (IST)

...and now, users rejoice.

Jun 4, 2019 12:26 am (IST)

Developers, rejoice.

Jun 4, 2019 12:25 am (IST)

Introducing Project Catalyst, which helps developers port iPad apps to Mac. Again, as per expectations.

Jun 4, 2019 12:23 am (IST)

As promised in pre-event leaks and tweets, Find My is the new, fused app for privacy and tracking. It gets security improvements, and the interface is better synced.

Jun 4, 2019 12:21 am (IST)

macOS Catalina now has a voice interface for improving accessibility.

Jun 4, 2019 12:20 am (IST)

You can now use an iPad as a secondary display, and the Apple Pencil for the input device of the secondary touch display of your portable workstation. This, too, is a niche use case. But, it can be very useful.

Jun 4, 2019 12:19 am (IST)

macOS Catalina gets 4K HDR, Dolby Vision+Atmos playback support. iTunes is broken down into Music, Podcast and News.

Jun 4, 2019 12:17 am (IST)

"Now, when you plug in your phone, what will pop up on the screen? Nothing!"

Jun 4, 2019 12:17 am (IST)

Okay, iTunes is gone.

Jun 4, 2019 12:16 am (IST)

We're talking about iTunes, and it's fun to know that Apple could afford a chuckle about it.

Jun 4, 2019 12:15 am (IST)

And now, say hello to the macOS Catalina.

Jun 4, 2019 12:14 am (IST)

The very affordable Pro Display Stand costs a thousand dollars. Take a moment to sink that in.

Jun 4, 2019 12:13 am (IST)

The display costs $4,999.

Jun 4, 2019 12:13 am (IST)

The new Mac Pro costs $5,999 in its base variant.

Jun 4, 2019 12:11 am (IST)

Here's a revision of the Pro Display XDR.

Jun 4, 2019 12:11 am (IST)

We are actually talking separately about the Mac Pro's display stand.

Jun 4, 2019 12:10 am (IST)

It gets better. "We've gone beyond high dynamic range with this one. This is Extreme Dynamic Range, or XDR."

Jun 4, 2019 12:09 am (IST)

"The backlight system is like no other," says Apple. It has 1,000 nits of indefinite time brightness, and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Okay, then.

Jun 4, 2019 12:07 am (IST)

Meet the new Mac Pro display. "It's extraordinary," says Apple. Anti-reflecting coating with a nano-texture glass at the front. 32-inch LCD panel, 280 pixels per inch, 6K Retina.

Jun 4, 2019 12:02 am (IST)

Here's a 100-piece orchestra running live on the Mac Pro. Because, why not?

Jun 3, 2019 11:59 pm (IST)

...and then check it out again. I really want to know how expensive (or affordable?) this will be.

Jun 3, 2019 11:59 pm (IST)

Check out the new Mac Pro.

Jun 3, 2019 11:57 pm (IST)

The Mac Pro can run three streams of 8K workload, and 12 streams of 4K.

Jun 3, 2019 11:56 pm (IST)

Imagine getting one of these machines back when you were in school. Oh, the bragging rights.

For full details about the conference, follow our coverage of the Apple WWDC 2019 keynote LIVE.

