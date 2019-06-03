Apple WWDC 2019 Keynote LIVE: iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6 and More

Read More

Apple WWDC 2019 keynote is among one of the most anticipated developer conferences in the world, and is set to hit the stage rolling for Apple's next year of software innovation from the McEnery Convention Centre in San Jose, California. Despite having faced increasing criticism (even from the company's core fan base) over the slow pace of advancement and innovation, WWDC is still one of the most followed developer conferences, and given Apple's might and prowess in both hardware and software, will be one that significantly impacts our technology for the next year.At WWDC 2019, Apple is slated to introduce us to iOS 13. The Dark Mode is expected to be one of the biggest consumer highlights for this year's iOS, which is also expected to improve lifestyle features such as Screen Time, Health, Home, CarPlay and more. Apple is also set to roll out key improvements to how macOS apps are developed, and the new update is much anticipated to make it easier for developers to port iPad apps to macOS. This should also be seen as one of the first steps towards Mac-iPad cross-segmenting, and may be registered as one of the most important updates to macOS in recent time. Also expected at the conference are watchOS 6, tvOS 13 and more.