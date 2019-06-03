English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple WWDC 2019 LIVE: iPadOS with USB support, iOS 13 Dark Mode, Privacy, Other Announcements

News18.com | June 3, 2019, 11:50 PM IST
Apple WWDC 2019 keynote is among one of the most anticipated developer conferences in the world, and is set to hit the stage rolling for Apple's next year of software innovation from the McEnery Convention Centre in San Jose, California. Despite having faced increasing criticism (even from the company's core fan base) over the slow pace of advancement and innovation, WWDC is still one of the most followed developer conferences, and given Apple's might and prowess in both hardware and software, will be one that significantly impacts our technology for the next year.

At WWDC 2019, Apple is slated to introduce us to iOS 13. The Dark Mode is expected to be one of the biggest consumer highlights for this year's iOS, which is also expected to improve lifestyle features such as Screen Time, Health, Home, CarPlay and more. Apple is also set to roll out key improvements to how macOS apps are developed, and the new update is much anticipated to make it easier for developers to port iPad apps to macOS. This should also be seen as one of the first steps towards Mac-iPad cross-segmenting, and may be registered as one of the most important updates to macOS in recent time. Also expected at the conference are watchOS 6, tvOS 13 and more.
Jun 3, 2019 11:50 pm (IST)

Ladies and gents, the new Mac Pro.

Jun 3, 2019 11:47 pm (IST)

A short glimpse of realistic note-taking and scribbling with the faster Apple Pencil on iPadOS.

Jun 3, 2019 11:44 pm (IST)

Apple Pencil latency has been reduced by more than half. It won't change your life much, unless you're a super-pro designer who notices such minute differences.

Jun 3, 2019 11:43 pm (IST)

iPadOS now gets a three-finger pinch to copy text, three-finger drop to paste, and three-finger swipe to undo. This is similar to the multi-touch gestures on MacBook touchpads.

Jun 3, 2019 11:41 pm (IST)

I'm just a bit affronted with the number of times I need to hit the shift button to type iPadOS correctly.

Jun 3, 2019 11:41 pm (IST)
Jun 3, 2019 11:41 pm (IST)

(Even more) proof of our theory: Desktop-class browsing on Safari for iPadOS.

Jun 3, 2019 11:40 pm (IST)

More proof of our theory: native USB drive and SD card support for iPadOS.

Jun 3, 2019 11:39 pm (IST)

Files, of all the forgotten iOS apps, has finally gotten a makeover on iPad. This is a positively positive (we know) nod from Apple that iPads will make the jump soon.

Jun 3, 2019 11:38 pm (IST)
Jun 3, 2019 11:38 pm (IST)

Split-screen, same-app multi-window working, app drawer and app switching is much, much easier, at least from how it looks on screen.

Jun 3, 2019 11:35 pm (IST)

We'll now talk about what iOS will do to your iPad... oh wait. It's... now called iPadOS, which means that Apple now deems it to be different enough from iOS. This might also be the start of iPad's migration towards PC form.

Jun 3, 2019 11:33 pm (IST)
Jun 3, 2019 11:33 pm (IST)

iOS 13 spam protection will send unknown callers directly to voicemail. Nice!

Jun 3, 2019 11:32 pm (IST)

Apple has introduced Neural Text-to-Speech for Siri. She will finally sound more human, but only a little.

Jun 3, 2019 11:31 pm (IST)

Incoming: More Siri shortcuts, with more customisability. This is much needed, for Alexa and Google Assistant are far ahead of Siri (in terms of intelligence, speed and processing), for now.

Jun 3, 2019 11:30 pm (IST)

CarPlay gets a split-screen view, with Siri on overlay. Three actions on the screen, and not a bad layout at all.

Jun 3, 2019 11:29 pm (IST)

CarPlay updates should (and better) be more interesting.

Jun 3, 2019 11:28 pm (IST)

Siri can now play Live Radio from 100,000 stations on HomePod. This won't really affect us in India, though.

Jun 3, 2019 11:27 pm (IST)

Siri will now announce messages into your ears, and you can response with voice directly. Paired to AirPods.

Jun 3, 2019 11:27 pm (IST)

Now, we'll talk about AirPods, HomePod, CarPlay and Siri.

Jun 3, 2019 11:25 pm (IST)

It's no surprise that iOS 13 will need more power to run than before. It simply won't look nice on smaller screens and older processors.

Jun 3, 2019 11:25 pm (IST)

The new Photos app layout is quite nice. It has dynamic tiles, year-wise and theme-wise arrangement, and a generally vibrant smoothness to it.

Jun 3, 2019 11:22 pm (IST)

You can FINALLY flip the orientation of your videos, through in-Photos editing. Now, I can salvage my skewered videos lying in Photos for way too long.

Jun 3, 2019 11:21 pm (IST)
Jun 3, 2019 11:20 pm (IST)

Now, Camera. New Portrait Mode is here -- High Key Mono. It looks something like this.

Jun 3, 2019 11:19 pm (IST)

Also... this.

Jun 3, 2019 11:18 pm (IST)

Oh, and you can add AirPods to your ears too.

Jun 3, 2019 11:17 pm (IST)

Messages can now get a realistic Animoji representing you, so that you can apply your share of makeup AND not show your own face. Bet you didn't think of that.

PS: You can apply eye shadows and lipsticks on Animojis now.

Jun 3, 2019 11:16 pm (IST)
For full details about the conference, follow our coverage of the Apple WWDC 2019 keynote LIVE.

