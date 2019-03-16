English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple WWDC 2019: What to Expect From The Tech Giant
Like each year, the firm's developers' conference will offer those attending insight into the changes and progress in store for the firm's various platforms, allowing developers to anticipate projects and, above all, meet Apple engineers first hand.
Apple WWDC 2019: What to Expect From The Tech Giant
Loading...
Apple has announced that its next Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held June 3-7, 2019, at the McEnery Convention Center in San José, California, USA. This 30th edition of the event will once again bring together developers and creatives from around the globe.
Apple claims to have 1.4 billion active devices worldwide currently running its operating systems (iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS). Like each year, the firm's developers' conference will offer those attending insight into the changes and progress in store for the firm's various platforms, allowing developers to anticipate projects and, above all, meet Apple engineers first hand.
Just over two months before the event, rumors are relatively thin on the ground. That said, a dark mode is almost certainly coming to iOS, protecting eyes in darker viewing conditions and saving battery power. It would be a logical step given that a similar mode was launched in macOS (Mojave) in 2018.
Developers interested in heading to WWDC 2019 have until March 20 to register on the event website. The opportunity to buy tickets will be allocated by random selection with attendance priced at $1,599.
The opening keynote will be live-streamed online by Apple.
Apple claims to have 1.4 billion active devices worldwide currently running its operating systems (iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS). Like each year, the firm's developers' conference will offer those attending insight into the changes and progress in store for the firm's various platforms, allowing developers to anticipate projects and, above all, meet Apple engineers first hand.
Just over two months before the event, rumors are relatively thin on the ground. That said, a dark mode is almost certainly coming to iOS, protecting eyes in darker viewing conditions and saving battery power. It would be a logical step given that a similar mode was launched in macOS (Mojave) in 2018.
Developers interested in heading to WWDC 2019 have until March 20 to register on the event website. The opportunity to buy tickets will be allocated by random selection with attendance priced at $1,599.
The opening keynote will be live-streamed online by Apple.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Rings in Birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Family and Friends, See Pics
- Alia Bhatt on Starring in Rajamouli's RRR: My Dream to Work With the Baahubali Filmmaker is Fulfilled
- Hard Day's Work: Politicians Teach Us That Any Time is a Good Time to Sleep
- Superwoman Lilly Singh Becomes First Indian Woman to Host Late Night Show
- Google Files Patent For 'Z-Fold' Display Technology: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results