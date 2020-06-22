Apple WWDC 2020: Here’s How to Watch All The Announcements Live

Apple will be hosting its first-ever digital version of the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) today. This is the 31st version of the conference, but for the first time, it will be an online-only event due to the coronavirus pandemic. As usual, The event will kick off with a keynote speech at 10:00AM PDT (10:30PM IST).

How to Watch Livestream?

The WWDC 2020, as mentioned above, will be an online-only event scheduled for 10:00AM PDT (10:30PM IST). Apart from Apple’s website the event will be livestreamed on YouTube as well. One can also head to the Apple Developer website or app and if you happen to have an Apple TV you can use the Events app to watch the event live.

Post the main keynote, Apple will also be hosting the ‘Platforms State of the Union’ session that will start at 2PM PDT (June 23, 2:30AM IST). If you are interested, you will have to head to the Apple Developer website or Apple Developer app to watch these sessions. The WWDC 2020 will run virtually through till June 26, and there are more than 100 engineering sessions lined up. These will also be available for access on the Apple Developer website and Apple Developer app.

What to Expect?

There is a lot to expect from this virtual version of WWDC 2020. The biggest one could be the fact that iOS will now be called iPhoneOS, which kind of makes sense, considering the iPad and Apple Watch have their own dedicated platforms. The update, which theoretically is iOS 14, should be a considerable upgrade over iOS 13. We could see a new design language for iOS and expect under-the-hood updates for improved stability and better performance. There has been speculation of the addition of full-fledged widgets for the home screen, as well as the functionality that allows users to set third-party apps as defaults. Other potential features could include offline Siri functionality. iMessage getting more functionality and much more. We could also see a bigger push into AR for the iPhone as it is expected to integrate LiDAR technology just like the recent iPad Pro.

A big pivot for Apple this year could be the shift to ARM chipsets instead of Intel. There have been various reports around the custom-designed ARM processors. The project is codenamed Kalamata and it is expected the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which also makes chips for the Apple iPhone and iPad, will be making the new Mac processors as well. These will be based on the A14 chip that is expected to power the next iPhone which could give Apple a massive advantage in terms of bringing the marriage of hardware and software even closer together. Surprisingly there were absolutely no speculations or leaks about what the next macOS will be like, or what it will be called.

Other big announcements that you can expect from WWDC 2020 could be bundled subscriptions. Right now, you pay separately for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and so on. A single subscription bundle, with perhaps the option of also sharing with families, could just be the convenience users need. Also, expected updates for watchOS, tvOS for the Apple TV and more.