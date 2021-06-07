Apple WWDC 2021: How to Watch Live and What to Expect From Apple's Keynote Event

Apple is kicking off its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2021 today. This year’s WWDC will be held virtually, with the event livestream going live on Apple’s website and YouTube channel. The Cupertino-based giant shows-off its latest and greatest in software during the WWDC traditionally, but this year it is being rumoured that Apple may make some hardware announcements including its new MacBook Pro laptops. The WWDC 2021 will be a five-day event, with over 200 in-depth sessions for developers to learn about new stuff from Apple. With just a few hours to go for the Apple keynote, let us take a look at how to watch WWDC 2021 live.

As mentioned above, the event will be streamed live on Apple’s YouTube channel (video embed below) and the events page on the company’s website. The keynote will begin at 10AM PDT (10:30PM IST) and will be livestreamed from Apple’s campus in California. The event will also be streamed on Apple TV app and the Apple Developer app. Apple is expected to make a slew of software-based announcements at the WWDC. Some of the expected announcements from the Cupertino-based giant include iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, WatchOS 8, and tvOS 15.

In addition to software launches, Apple has been heavily rumoured to make an announcement about the next M-series Apple Silicon chipset, and the new MacBook Pro models that will come powered by Apple’s new chipset. Furthermore, the company is also expected to launch a new set of TWS earbuds from its Beats brand - the Beats Studio Buds. Read our complete roundup of what to expect from the WWDC 2021 keynote conference here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here