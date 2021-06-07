tech

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Tech»Apple WWDC 2021 Live Updates: iOS 15, iPadOS Launched with New FaceTime and More
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterskype

Apple WWDC 2021 Live Updates: iOS 15, iPadOS Launched with New FaceTime and More

WWDC 2021 will premiere iOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12, and new operating systems for iPads and the Apple TV.

News18.com | June 07, 2021, 23:37 IST
Apple WWDC events are mainly synonymous with upcoming software developments from the company; however, we have seen some notable launches in the past. From the first Intel-powered Mac Pro to Apple HomePod, the event has seen the debut of impressive hardware aside from software announcements. This year, Apple is again rumoured to bring a new MacBook Pro, but with its in-house M1 chipset along with iOS and iPadOS 15, macOS 12, and more. The event will take place tonight at 10:30 PM IST, and you can watch the event live on Apple YouTube or catch live updates on News18.

Apple WWDC 2021 live event has been rushing through at breakneck speed, not that we expected anything different. Till now, we have seen the first glimpses of iOS 15 for your Apple iPhone, iPadOS 15 for your iPad as well as other goodies including the rollout of Spatial Audio for Apple Music and the confirmation of the wider audio feature for Apple TV’s tvOS as well.

The highlights for iOS 15 include the really cool Live Text feature that can pull out test from your photos, richer search results in Spotlight, an updated Weather app, FaceTime updates including Spatial Audio as well as SharePlay and the new Focus mode and greater notification control. For the iPad, the iPadOS 15 gets widgets with larger sizes that can be put in between apps on the Home Screen, a new App Library that was already available on the iPhone, the new Focus mode as well as Live Text and tweaks to multitasking in case you are using it for work.

WWDC 2021 is where, as it is every year, the company is expected to give us a sneak peek at the future of the software side of things—iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, tvOS, App Store, services, apps and more, and is focused more on the developers and the software roadmap, than consumers. This year however, there is that potential extra edge. While WWDC is not usually the base for new hardware announcements, we could however see a slight diversion from the usual. There is the possibility of some hardware announcements too, including perhaps new wireless earbuds, a new MacBook update and maybe even a glimpse of the augmented reality glasses.

Read More
Jun 07, 2021 23:37 (IST)

I think we jinxed it – right as we started complaining about Apple racing along with key announcements, Apple has decided to REALLY tell you that you are most likely unhealthy.

Jun 07, 2021 23:35 (IST)

Apple Health Trends will also tell you if you're paying more attention to your health, all of a sudden. 

Jun 07, 2021 23:34 (IST)

Apple will now also tell you if you might fall while walking. I have at least two friends who will most likely find it useful. Coincidentally, they both use iPhones.

Jun 07, 2021 23:32 (IST)

The clinical trial done by the Johns Hopkins researchers along with a team at Apple apparently helped them reduce cardio-vascular related admissions at their hospital by 52 percent. This isn't an exciting update, but one that's good to hear.

Jun 07, 2021 23:30 (IST)

Apple has made improvements to Health, which we're pretty sure you don't care about.

But, they mentioned bubble tea. I'd like some bubble tea too, please.

Jun 07, 2021 23:28 (IST)

iCloud Plus gets Private Relay, Hide My Email and HomeKit Secure Video added to the suite, at the same cost.

Jun 07, 2021 23:27 (IST)

iCloud now has its own VPN, but Apple calls it Privacy Relay.

Jun 07, 2021 23:26 (IST)

iCloud has a new secure login and trusted/legacy contact feature to add a contingency layer if you get logged out.

Jun 07, 2021 23:24 (IST)

Siri is reportedly getting more on-device data processing, and Apple says that "audio never leaves device". Along with more offline Siri use, this means that your voice data wil not leave your phone. Unless you make online queries of course, and the specific policy here would be interesting to see. Also, this has made Siri much faster.

Jun 07, 2021 23:22 (IST)

There's IP masking on Mail and Safari. There's also detailed tracker info, and a new Privacy report. Hey Google, your Android 12 Privacy Dashboard needs to take Apple's advice, and do it soon.

Jun 07, 2021 23:21 (IST)

And now, we're talking privacy. It's become increasingly important in recent times. This is one area where we are all Team Apple.

Jun 07, 2021 23:19 (IST)

There's a new feature called Translate for iPads, and if you're a coder, Swift Playgrounds now has a whole bunch of new features. We'll link you to Apple's official guide on it, the moment it's live.

Jun 07, 2021 23:17 (IST)

Notes now gets multi-user collab on iPads, and... how do I put it, a lot of new features that was read out at dizzying speed. It has a lot, fellas. I'll tell you in a bit.

Jun 07, 2021 23:15 (IST)

You can also do EVEN more multitasking with iPads. There's an easier way to integrate more multitasking apps right from within the task manager window, and more such wizardry. Do you need to work even more in even lesser time?

Jun 07, 2021 23:12 (IST)

Anyway, to more important stuff – you get a new App Library in the iPadOS dock, and organised app windows that you can reorganise and hide.

And with that, Federighi throws an iPad up in the air.

Jun 07, 2021 23:11 (IST)

We should create a new drinking game for every time a tech executive uses the word "beautiful" in any presentation.

Jun 07, 2021 23:10 (IST)

Heads-up: iPadOS gets widgets that can be placed between apps on the home screen.

Jun 07, 2021 23:09 (IST)

And now, on to iPadOS.

Jun 07, 2021 23:08 (IST)

There's conversation boost for those with hearing impairment, notification read-out by Siri, integration in Find My to help you find them, and Spatial Audio to tvOS and macOS.

Jun 07, 2021 23:06 (IST)

Now, AirPods! I mean, more features for AirPods, not new buds themselves.

Sorry.

Jun 07, 2021 23:05 (IST)

...aaaand here's a wrap of everything iOS 15.

Jun 07, 2021 23:05 (IST)

I just realised that I haven't been posting images from the stream, so here's one of Apple Maps' 3D directional navigation. It's not the most relevant part from today, but hey, it's something.

Jun 07, 2021 23:02 (IST)

Apple says that its goal has always been to build the world's best maps.

...even if you are a die-hard Apple fan(atic), you can't possibly be taking THAT seriously.

Jun 07, 2021 23:01 (IST)

Weather has a new, good-looking interface. It's "beautiful", Federighi says. It would've been awkward if it wasn't, really.

Jun 07, 2021 23:00 (IST)

Apple's new adding lock partners to make you store your hotel and home keys also inside your iPhone. So it's not just your sad breakup stories in your phones any longer.

Jun 07, 2021 22:59 (IST)

BMW will use ultra-wideband as car keys, which will get auto-added to your iOS wallet. We pretty much knew this.

Jun 07, 2021 22:57 (IST)

Yeah, so I'd probably never really have a big use case for Memories. I mean the iOS one.

Jun 07, 2021 22:56 (IST)

There's some new feature that will have Apple Music play a relevant song based on memories in your Photos. You can edit how these slideshows play out, complete with colour themes, different tracks for each theme, and so on.

Jun 07, 2021 22:54 (IST)

Spotlight now integrates location, Photos, better search info and so on.

Jun 07, 2021 22:53 (IST)

There's something new called Live Text. It is a scanner and image-to-text feature, built all over iOS. You can take a photo and copy text to mail, scroll text from screenshots, read phone numbers from images, and so on. Okay, this is super useful. Till now, this is my favourite feature.

Load More
Apple WWDC 2021 Live Updates: iOS 15, iPadOS Launched with New FaceTime and More

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here