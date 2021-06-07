Apple WWDC 2021 Live Updates: iOS 15, iPadOS Launched with New FaceTime and More

Apple WWDC 2021 live event has been rushing through at breakneck speed, not that we expected anything different. Till now, we have seen the first glimpses of iOS 15 for your Apple iPhone, iPadOS 15 for your iPad as well as other goodies including the rollout of Spatial Audio for Apple Music and the confirmation of the wider audio feature for Apple TV’s tvOS as well.

The highlights for iOS 15 include the really cool Live Text feature that can pull out test from your photos, richer search results in Spotlight, an updated Weather app, FaceTime updates including Spatial Audio as well as SharePlay and the new Focus mode and greater notification control. For the iPad, the iPadOS 15 gets widgets with larger sizes that can be put in between apps on the Home Screen, a new App Library that was already available on the iPhone, the new Focus mode as well as Live Text and tweaks to multitasking in case you are using it for work.

WWDC 2021 is where, as it is every year, the company is expected to give us a sneak peek at the future of the software side of things—iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, tvOS, App Store, services, apps and more, and is focused more on the developers and the software roadmap, than consumers. This year however, there is that potential extra edge. While WWDC is not usually the base for new hardware announcements, we could however see a slight diversion from the usual. There is the possibility of some hardware announcements too, including perhaps new wireless earbuds, a new MacBook update and maybe even a glimpse of the augmented reality glasses.