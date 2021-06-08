Apple WWDC 2021: macOS Monterey Will Come to These Mac Computers With Features Like Universal Control

Apple last night announced what the company has in store for us in terms of software at the WWDC 2021 keynote conference. The Cupertino-based giant announced new operating systems for its devices including the iPhone, iPad, Mac computers, Apple Watch, and Apple TV including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, WatchOS 8, and tvOS 15. Among the newly announced softwares comes the latest version of macOS named Monterey, which has started rolling out for developers to try out on for testing. New features on the latest macOS include a redesigned Safari browser, new shortcuts, new features for FaceTime (similar to iOS), a Universal Control feature, the new Focus mode, Quick Notes, AirPlay to Mac, and more.

The first public beta for macOS Monterey will be launched in July, Apple said last night. The company has said that macOS Monterey will be available for systems as old as the Mac Pro from 2013. This means that only the Mac computers that were launched after the 2015 MacBook will support macOS Monterey. MacOS Monterey comes as the 12th version of macOS, as macOS Big Sur was the 11th version of Apple’s software. Let us take a look at what all systems will support macOS Monterey once it starts rolling out.

MacBook - 2015 and later

MacBook Air - 2015 and later

MacBook Pro - 2015 and later

Mac Mini - late 2014 model and later

iMac - late 2015 model and later

iMac Pro - 2017 and later

Mac Pro - Late 2013 and later

With macOS Monterey, Apple is bringing a new Safari web browser, which brings a new and more seamless tab design. There is a new automation feature labelled Shortcuts, which can help users automate a set of most used tasks from the OS. Apple has also attempted to make life easier with Quick Note, which gets a highly layered feature approach. MacOS Monterey brings Universal Control, which allows users to operate an iPad through a Mac’s keyboard and mouse.

