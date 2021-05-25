Apple WWDC 2021 Schedule: Keynote For iOS 15 on Day 1, Apple Design Awards on June 10 & More

Apple will kick off its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2021 on June 7. Ahead of this year’s WWDC, Apple has now detailed the full schedule for the event. Apple has confirmed that there will be a keynote address on the first day of the all-virtual WWDC 2021. During the keynote, Apple will announce everything about iOS 15 when it ships later this year. The Cupertino-based giant is also expected talk about WatchOS 8, tvOS 15, and macOS 12. Apple said that the main keynote will be streamed on Apple.com, through the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and via YouTube. Apart from the keynote address, Apple will also hold a Platforms State of the Union, engineering sessions, 1-on-1 labs, and more.

Apple said that the WWDC 2021 will kick off with the unveiling of exciting new updates coming to all Apple platforms this year. The Apple keynote address will begin at June 7 at 10AM PDT (10:30PM IST). After the keynote address, there is the Platforms State of the Union, that will begin on June 7 at 2PM PDT (June 8 2:30AM IST ). The Platforms State of the Union will only be streamed via the Apple Developer app and website, but it is still free for everyone. Apple is promising more than 200 sessions from its show, including in-depth sessions and labs. There are benefits for members of the Apple Developer Program, as they can get one-on-one lab consultations. The company also said that its engineers will be available all week in the forums.

After the Platforms State of the Union, Apple will hold the Apple Design Awards on June 10 at 2PM PDT (June 11, 2:30AM IST). The Apple Design Awards will also be streamed via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

The cupertino-based giant also announced a new Pavilions initiative for WWDC 2021. Pavilions will provide an “easy way" for developers to explore relevant sessions, labs, and special activities for a given topic. Pavilions will be accessible exclusively via the Apple Developer app.

Apple will also host Digital Lounges for WWDC 2021. These will offer text-based question and answer sessions, as well as “special activities related to developer tool." Finally, the company said that WWDC 2021 will provide unprecedented access to Apple engineers and designers for developers.

Apple is expected to announce its next round of software updates including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, WatchOS 8, and more during the WWDC 2021 that begins at June 7, 10:30PM IST.

