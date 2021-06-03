Apple WWDC 2021: YouTube Livestream Link, Sign-Ups For Digital Lounges Made Live

Apple is all set to host its annual worldwide developer conference (WWDC) 2021 on Monday, June 7. The keynote begins at 10AM PDT (10:30PM IST) and will be livestreamed on Apple’s website and on YouTube. With less than four days to go for the WWDC 2021, Apple has made the YouTube link for WWDC live, so that users can set notifications and reminders. Apple has also started registrations for Digital Lounges, a space where developers can join Apple engineers throughout the week to participate in Q&A sessions, and other special activities related to SwiftUI, among other things. Apple is expected to announce the next generation of its iPhone operating system (iOS 15) during the WWDC 2021 and is also rumoured to announce the new MacBook Pro models, along with other things.

The YouTube livestream video for WWDC 2021 has gone live for users to set notification or reminders for the event. Apart from YouTube, the WWDC 2021 keynote conference will also be livestreamed on the Apple website and through a dedicated Events page as well. Apple says that the stream is best experienced on an iPhone 7 or later, 5th generation iPad or later, and 7th generation iPod Touch using Safari on iOS 12 or later. Users can also stream the even on their TVs using Apple TV (2nd generation or later) or via YouTube.

Apple has also began sign-ups for Digital Lounges - a virtual space where developers can interact with Apple engineers to gain a better understanding of Apple’s software. Apple will host special activities related to developer tools, SwiftUI, accessibility, and machine learning in these Digital Lounges. Developers can only sign up for Digital Lounges if they are a member of the Apple Developer Program or the Apple Developer Enterprise Program, or if they are a WWDC21 Swift Student Challenge winner.

