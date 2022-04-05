Apple WWDC 2022 Event Confirmed For June 6: What We Expect To See

Apple has officially announced the dates for Apple WWDC 2022 conference taking place in a few months’ time. Apple WWDC 2022 begins on Monday, June 6 and goes up to June 10, where developers and media people will be taken through the new products developed by Apple in the past year. It is yet again a virtual event, which means you can live stream the event free of cost in any part of the world.

Apple confirms the WWDC 2022 event will showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS platforms for its hardware products.

Interestingly, Apple is giving a unique chance to a limited number of developers and students to watch the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote in person at Apple Park. Apple says that details for this offline viewing will be made available on the Apple Developer site and the app soon.

Tim Cook, CEO, of Apple, will be hosting the keynote on June 6, where other executives from Apple will talk about the new products and solutions that are expected to make their way later this year.

Apple could also spring a surprise at the WWDC 2022 by making some hardware-centric announcements for consumers. But the chances of that happening are slim.

Apple WWDC 2022 will be the platform where we get to know more about the next iOS 16 version, and the watchOS 8 platforms that are going to power the upcoming iPhone 14 series, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8, which is reportedly getting more advanced health features this year.

Apple WWDC 2022 will be made available to viewers via the Apple Events website and you can also rely on the Apple YouTube page to catch the live keynote on June 6.

