Apple WWDC Event 2022 Keynote Live Updates: iOS 16, Watch OS 9 And More To Launch

will walk us through along with other Apple engineers, showcasing the new platforms it has been working on in the past year.

The event will be live-streamed to the whole world, and we will get our first look at the software that will be made available with the new iPhone, MacBook and Apple Watch models later this year. This year’s Apple WWDC 2022 keynote will give us the new iOS 16 version, and the watchOS 8 platforms that are going to power the upcoming iPhone 14 series, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8, which is reportedly getting more advanced health features this year.

In addition to this, you also have the iPadOS 16 version for iPads that could get a slew of new features and improvements, bringing it closer to becoming the laptop alternative that you always thought it was.

The Apple WWDC 2022 keynote teaser also hints at an AR glass making its way to the keynote, but it is unclear as to whether we will see the product in full glory, or just get a preview of the platform called RealityOS that will be powering the hardware.

And there’s no Apple event without a few surprises up its sleeves, and this year’s keynote could be the platform where the company introduces us to an all-new MacBook Air, or probably an M2-powered Mac Mini.

