Apple’s 2018 iPhone Launch Keynote to be Streamed Live on Twitter For The First Time Ever

Apple’s “Gather Round” media event will be streamed live on Twitter tonight, marking the first time an Apple press event has graced the social network. Apple has confirmed this in a tweet which says "Join us September 12 at 10 a.m. PDT to watch the #AppleEvent live on Twitter. Tap ❤️ below and we’ll send you updates on event day. Now, as it so happens, this is Twitter's “Promoted Only” ad product, which as per TechCrunch "allows a business to only show a tweet to users targeted in an ad campaign."This is Apple’s second major expansion in streaming options this year. For WWDC, the company also opened streaming up to people using Chrome and Firefox. Previously, Apple had limited viewing to Safari and Edge users only on the desktop.Twitter users will also get a series of tweets and photos to complement the event’s live stream. This is the first time ever Apple has streamed an event on Twitter or any other social network. If you’re not a Twitter user, you can still live stream the keynote from your Apple TV, iPhone, iPad or Mac. Even Windows users can join in on the fun by watching through Google Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhones tomorrow including 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED-equipped iPhone Xs handsets and a 6.1-incher with an LCD screen. New Apple Watches with larger screens are also reportedly on the docket and if Apple is feeling overly generous, we may even see new iPad Pros and a refreshed entry-level MacBook