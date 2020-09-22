Apple's 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Model Might be Called iPhone Mini: Report

It has previously been reported that Apple might launch four new iPhone models under the iPhone 12 lineup. Now, a fresh report suggests that the smallest iPhone in the series might be called the iPhone 12 Mini. The report comes courtesy of an anonymous tipster who goes by the name @l0vetodream on Twitter. The new iPhone 12's 5.4-inch variant is most likely to be the one named iPhone 12 Mini, according to reports online.

Currently, the smallest screen on a flagship iPhone is the 5.8-inch screen on the iPhone 11 Pro. A 9to5 Mac report says the upcoming 5.4-inch model will be much smaller in the hand. l0vetodream, in his/her tweet, did not mention anything except naming the four iPhone models in the line-up. According to him, while the 5.4-inch variant might be called the iPhone 12 Mini, the middle-of-the-road will be called the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max carry the same nomenclature.

12mini 12 12 Pro 12 Pro Max — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 21, 2020

Apple iPhone 12: What to Expect

The Apple iPhone 12 series is set to launch in October. As expected, the new iPhone is getting a lot of attention ahead of its launch. From what we know, the iPhone 12 series will be powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, paired with the latest iOS 14. Apple is also said to bring the first 5G iPhone with the iPhone 12 series. The next iPhone might also get a design refresh, with flat edges similar to the iPhone 4 design. Apart from that, Apple is also said to bring a 120Hz high refresh rate display with the new iPhone.

Many reports have suggested that the iPhone 12 units will not come with a charging adapter in the box, similar to the new Apple Watch Series 6. It has also been reported that the iPhone 12 will be cheaper than the iPhone 11, with a $649 starting price. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, however, is said to cost $1,099 onward, which in India will almost certainly be priced at above Rs 1,00,000.