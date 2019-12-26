Apple's 5G iPhones in 2020 May Lead to 10% Growth in Sales

Apple is hopeful of its iPhone sales going upward in 2020. As per an initial assessment by the tech giant, many of its existing iPhone users will upgrade their phones to 5G and its sales will register a 10 per cent growth, 9to5mac reported. Currently, Apple has around 900 million users. Of them, more than a third are likely to upgrade for 5G next year.

5G models of the iPhone will be unveiled in September. There are at least five variants of iPhone that are expected to launch in 2020. They are expected to be equipped with a number of new features. However, specifications are unlikely to be revealed until April. Apple analysts have also given verdicts in line with this view, saying that the Wall Street is currently undermining the prospects of the Cupertino based tech behemoth.

Around 200 million units could be the initial point of the demand for the 5G phones from the Apple stable, the report added. The sales expectation is based on the assumption of the company’s recent Tech Asia Trip. It has been analysed that the demand in the Asian market would remain high in contrast to the US market.

The early views of 5G phones coming out next September appear to be very robust from suppliers.

