Apple's 5G Modem Head, Ruben Caballero, Quits Company
After Apple reportedly hired Intel's 5G modem head, Umashankar Thyagarajan, it may have been expected that there would have been some shake-up in the company's hierarchy.
After Apple reportedly hired Intel's 5G modem head, Umashankar Thyagarajan, it may have been expected that there would have been some shake-up in the company's hierarchy.
Apple's 5G modem project lead Ruben Caballero has left the company in the wake of a division restructure and the recently-signed Qualcomm modem deal. Following his exit from the company, Caballero has been removed from Apple's staff directory and organisational chart as well, Apple Insider reported on Monday.
The executive originally joined the Cuppertino-based company in 2005 and is named on nearly all of Apple's 3G, LTE and other wireless networking patents. According to media reports, Apple's 5G department is in a flux, following the Apple and Qualcomm deal.
Apple may have paid chip-maker Qualcomm somewhere between $5 billion-$6 billion for an agreement to dismiss all ongoing litigations, including with Apple's contract manufacturers, between the two companies worldwide, reports CNBC. There was no official statement from Apple as yet. The iPhone-maker plans to release its first Qualcomm-modem powered 5G smartphone in 2020.
Apple's 5G saga for making its next generation iPhone has been a lengthy, dramatised affair. The company was initially set to use Intel's 5G modem in its 2020 iPhone, but its sudden truce with Qualcomm led to severing of its partnership with Intel. As a result, it is now expected to use the former's 5G modem in its upcoming iPhone, which would be a ready, tested product.
Prior to the case, Apple was reported to have hired Intel's Umashankar Thyagarajan, who previously led Intel's 5G modem venture. It remains to be seen how Apple's connectivity division shapes up, and we now await an official declaration.
-
-
-
-
-
