Apple's AR-Based 360-Degree Video Let's You Experience the new MacBook Pro 16

Apple announced an all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro yesterday, which is now being called ‘the world’s best pro notebook.’ The new MacBook pro is designed for developers, photographers, filmmakers, scientists, music producers and almost everyone. With a 16-inch Retina Display, and other updated features, Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is now available for a complete workspace experience.

To give user a an early look and feel, the company has launched an augmented reality video giving a 360-degrees experience of the all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro before it hits the stores. This is not the first time when apple has used an AR tool to introduce a product. The same feature was also used for the announcement of the Mac Pro back in June.

Once the AR notebook is loaded, users can zoom in the screen and use their fingers to spin around the MacBook Pro and check out the features. As mentioned on Apple’s homepage, the 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with the largest Retina display ever in a Mac notebook. It uses the latest 8-core processors, has an in-built memory of up to 64GB and supports next-generation graphics with up to 8GB of VRAM. Additionally, it includes a six-speaker sound system, longer battery life, Touch Bar, Touch ID, the Force Touch trackpad and the Apple T2 Security Chip. To use it the AR video to experience the features of 16-inch MacBook Pro, grab your iPhone or iPad and head to webpage here.

