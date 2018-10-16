English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple's Cheaper iPhone XR to Generate More Revenue: Analyst
Apple iPhone XR would go on sale in India from October 19 and would be in stores on October 26, starting at Rs 76,900 for the 64GB storage variant.
Apple is likely to sell its new and cheaper iPhone XR faster than the luxury iPhone XS and XS Max, an Apple analyst has claimed. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with TF International Securities who often accurately predicts Apple's future device plans, more people would upgrade to the iPhone XR this year. iPhone XR would go on sale in India from October 19 and would be in stores on October 26, starting at Rs 76,900 for the 64GB storage variant.
According to a MacRumor report on Monday, Kuo said that Apple is now expected to ship 36 to 38 million iPhone XR units in the fourth quarter of 2018, up 10 per cent from an original estimate of 33 to 35 million units. In a note to investors, Kuo also said Apple would continue to offer 5.8 and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones in 2019, along with one 6.1-inch LCD model.
Kuo has also revised his estimate for total iPhone shipments to 78 million to 83 million units from his earlier 75 to 80 million. Apple sold 77.3 million iPhones in the same period in 2017. "We believe that replacement demand for XR will be better than it was for the iPhone 8 series last year because of XR's larger display, longer battery life, dual-SIM support, and new form factor design," Kuo said in the note to investors.
The affordable iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch LCD screen with liquid Retina display and aluminium body instead of a steel one.
