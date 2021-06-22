Apple's Chip Suppliers Will Scale Up Supply In The Third Quarter For iPhone 13 Chips: Report

Chipmaker TSMC is reportedly set to give supply priority status to Apple for the orders of the company’s iPhone 13 chip, going into the third quarter of 2021. This comes despite the Taiwanese chipmaker grappling with orders of automotive and other device chips amid a shortage in supply, a report has said. According to sources cited by DigiTimes, TSMC is set to ramp up its output for the upcoming iPhone series in the third quarter. The report also said that other Apple chip suppliers like Genesys Logic and Parade Technologies are also scaling up supply to fulfill Apple’s orders for the third quarter of this year, which are said to ne around 30 percent - 40 percent higher than the orders in the second quarter.

The DigiTimes report also said that since the iPhone 13 is likely to follow a more usual launch timeline this year, chipmakers will see Apple orders peak for 2021 in the fourth quarter. The iPhone 13 series is rumoured to launch in September this year and will look similar to the iPhone 12 series in 2020. The DigiTimes report said that TSMC will give supply priorities to orders for automotive ICs and those placed by Apple in the third quarter of 2021. This will be followed by chip orders for PCs, servers, and networking devices.

As with every iPhone, the iPhone 13 series is also a highly anticipated product launch this year. Given the interest, the smartphone series has been a part of the rumour mill since a while. Most recently, the iPhone 13 series was reportedly spotted on a listing on the Eurasian Economic Commission’s website. The listing hinted at a total of seven variants for the iPhone 13 series, said to be different storage variants of the iPhone 13, iphone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and possibly the iPhone 13 Mini.

