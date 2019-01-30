English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple’s FaceTime Bug Was Uncovered by 14-Year Old While Talking Fortnite With Friends
A woman from Arizona, US claims that her teenage son discovered the bug last week and had apparently even warned Apple about it.
A woman from Arizona, US claims that her teenage son discovered the bug last week and had apparently even warned Apple about it.
Apple made headlines at the start of this week as a major issue was discovered in the company’s popular audio and video calling service FaceTime. From what we know, the bug allowed a person to hear audio even before the FaceTime call was answered. Now a woman in the US claims that her teenage son discovered the bug last week and had apparently even warned Apple about it.
Michele G Thompson from Arizona, tweeted last week, “My teen found a major security flaw in Apple’s new iOS. He can listen in to your iPhone/iPad without your approval. I have video. Submitted bug report to Apple Support...waiting to hear back to provide details. Scary stuff!”
Thompson claims that her son originally discovered the bug on January 19, when he was making a group call on FaceTime with his friends to talk about the popular battle royale game Fortnite. After he informed the issue to his mother, she spent most of her week trying to warn people, before the bug went public. She had sent emails, Facebook Messages, several tweets, a fax, and even filed an official bug report.
As a response an Apple spokesperson said "We're aware of this issue and have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week." Apple also also reportedly disabled group function on FaceTime until the issue is resolved. We tried replicating the bug by calling an iPhone XS from an iPhone 6 via FaceTime but were unable to hear any audio before the call was picked up.
