Apple's 'Find My' Feature Helps Texas Man Find His Stolen Car via AirPods

Victim recovered his AirPods and police retrieved his stolen car as a result of the arrest.

The men who stole the victim's car were arrested by the police with the help of tracking them using Apple's Find My feature via AirPods.

Using Apple’s Find My tracking feature, Dawayne Arrington of Leon Valley, San Antonio was able to locate and recover his stolen car. Arrington discovered that the car had been taken overnight. The men who stole Dawayne Arrington’s car were arrested by the police with the help of tracking the suspects via AirPods.

According to AppleInsider, Dawayne Arrington was able to locate his stolen AirPods using Find My and discovered that they were stationary at a truck stop on Interstate 35. Upon arriving at the location and finding a group of five people in an SUV, Arrington called the police for help. And, “At that moment, members of the group woke up and ran away from the SUV.”

San Antonio Police were able to apprehend the four suspects who were caught on foot after tracking them through the stolen AirPods. The fifth suspect, who fled in the SUV, reached speeds of around 100mph during the chase, but the police eventually ended the pursuit.

Arrington recovered his AirPods and police retrieved his stolen car as a result of the arrest.

In December of last year, Apple’s Find My feature assisted a woman’s family members in finding her and calling for help after she was involved in a car crash and fell 200 feet down a hill in California.

