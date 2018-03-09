English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple's Healthcare Programme to Target 1 Million Women by 2020
Launched in India and China last year to encourage women workers to focus on personal health, to over 1 million women by 2020, the technology giant said
Apple's Healthcare Programme to Target 1 Million Women by 202 (Image Reuters)
Apple is aiming to expand the benefits of an awareness programme, launched in India and China last year to encourage women workers to focus on personal health, to over 1 million women by 2020, the technology giant said on Thursday. In 2017, Apple introduced the special health programme for women with suppliers in India and China. The programme focuses on women because they have an outsized impact on their families and communities and because women are often underserved.
Also Read: Amazon CEO’s Wealth Soars to New Heights While Trump’s Sinks
"Beyond ensuring a safe and healthy workplace, we believe that all employees in our supply chain should have the opportunity to learn more about personal wellness and preventive healthcare," Apple said in its 12th annual Supplier Responsibility Progress Report.
"We believe that everyone making Apple products deserves to be treated with dignity and respect and we're proud that almost 15 million people understand their workplace rights as a result of the work we've done over the years. We're going further with health education programmes and new opportunities for advancement at our suppliers," Jeff Williams, Apple's COO, said in a blogpost.
Also Read:Snap Plans to Layoff Nearly 100 Engineers
"A new preventive healthcare curriculum is encouraging women to focus on their personal health, and hopefully share that knowledge with their families and communities.
"Our goal is to reach one million women by 2020. We know our work is never done and we're committed to raising the bar every year across our supply chain," he said. In the programme, participants learn about nutritional, maternal, and preventive healthcare and are encouraged to share what they learn with their coworkers, families and friends.
"Our goal is to enable women in factories to take charge of their personal health and well-being by becoming well-informed of risks specific to women. The programme also encourages them to take a leadership role by sharing their new health awareness with their colleagues, friends, and community," the report said.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
Also Read: Amazon CEO’s Wealth Soars to New Heights While Trump’s Sinks
"Beyond ensuring a safe and healthy workplace, we believe that all employees in our supply chain should have the opportunity to learn more about personal wellness and preventive healthcare," Apple said in its 12th annual Supplier Responsibility Progress Report.
"We believe that everyone making Apple products deserves to be treated with dignity and respect and we're proud that almost 15 million people understand their workplace rights as a result of the work we've done over the years. We're going further with health education programmes and new opportunities for advancement at our suppliers," Jeff Williams, Apple's COO, said in a blogpost.
Also Read:Snap Plans to Layoff Nearly 100 Engineers
"A new preventive healthcare curriculum is encouraging women to focus on their personal health, and hopefully share that knowledge with their families and communities.
"Our goal is to reach one million women by 2020. We know our work is never done and we're committed to raising the bar every year across our supply chain," he said. In the programme, participants learn about nutritional, maternal, and preventive healthcare and are encouraged to share what they learn with their coworkers, families and friends.
"Our goal is to enable women in factories to take charge of their personal health and well-being by becoming well-informed of risks specific to women. The programme also encourages them to take a leadership role by sharing their new health awareness with their colleagues, friends, and community," the report said.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Top of Medals Tally as Anjum Moudgil Bags Silver at World Cup
- Dhawan, Bowlers Star as India Register 6-wicket Win Over Bangladesh
- Tata E-Vision Sedan Concept Detailed Gallery – 2018 Geneva Motor Show
- Janhvi Kapoor Resumes Shooting, Spotted On Dhadak Sets
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018