Apple's iOS 12 Public Beta Available, Try it Out on Your iPhone Now
In order to download the iOS 12 beta app, users will have sign up to become a member of Apple’s Beta Software Program.
Representative Image.
After Apple’s announcement of iOS 12 earlier this month at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2018, users will now be able to download the beta version of the OS. Any iPhone SE user or above can go ahead download the beta version from Apple’s public beta website. However, it is important to note that beta versions can have bugs and issues, so caution is advised.
In order to download the iOS 12 beta version, users will have sign up to become a member of Apple’s Beta Software Program, after which a device can be selected to access the public data. It is highly recommended that users back up all their data from their device and then proceed.
According to Apple, the iOS 12 has quite a few improvements over previous versions. The camera is said to launch 70 percent faster while the keyboard also pops up 50 percent faster. There have been improvements in responsiveness to typing, as per Apple. Additionally, Apple also made augmented reality (AR) into a shared experience, so more users can be added to experience an AR game.
However, according to report from CNET, the new AR features and Siri Shortcuts would not be available in the beta update. Apple iOS 12 also has a new feature called Screen Time, which enables users to get a broader understanding of the apps being used as well time spent using the phone itself.
