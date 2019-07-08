Apple’s iOS 13 Could get Face ID and Touch ID Sign-in Option for iCloud Users

Apple is testing out new sign-in options for iCloud for iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina beta testers, with support for both Face ID and Touch ID, according to a 9to5Mac report.

On visiting iCloud in Safari on a device running the iOS, iPadOS, or macOS betas, one can see a new pop-up asking if you’d like to sign-in using your Apple ID with biometrics. On a Face ID-equipped device, this means signing in with Face ID, while other devices, including Touch Bar-capable MacBook Pros, it means using Touch ID.

The report notes that visiting the standard icloud.com website on a device with the beta OS installed should automatically redirect the user to the beta.icloud URL. But in case that doesn’t happen, the user can manually enter the URL in the address bar to try out the new feature.

Signing in using Face ID and Touch ID on iCloud.com can prove to be a lot easier and more secure than manually entering sign-in information. Anyone who has signed in to the App Store or iTunes Store in the past using Face ID should be familiar to the process.

Apple had announced a number of new features for iOS 13, iPadOS and macOS Catalina back in June. The 9to5Mac report says that this particular feature is likely part of Apple’s early efforts to test out Sign in with Apple. The company has previously said that it will make Sign in with Apple tools available to developer this summer, ahead of the feature’s public launch in September.