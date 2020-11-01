Apple's iOS 14.2 GM Update for Beta Testers Fixes Incorrect Notification Alert, Photos Widget

Apple has started rolling out the iOS 14.2 GM for both developer and public beta testers. The iOS golden master or GM is typically the final build of the software in beta stages, and it usually releases days before the company starts rolling out the stable version for general users. As noted by 9to5Mac, the iOS 14.2 GM is fixing the incorrect notification alert that reads, "A new iOS update is now available, please update from the iOS 14 beta." Users are also getting some other fixes with Camera app viewfinder, lock screen, photos widget and more.

The report adds that the iOS 14.2 GM does not carry any substantial features other than patches for several apps. Some of the other fixes include voice memo problem during phone call, display blackout with Netflix app, forced shutdown of Apple Watch app, keyboard issue on the lock screen (while entering security code), Exposure Notifications issue, and more. To check the availability of the iOS 14.2 GM, users can head to Settings > General > Software Update. Beta testers can also download the update from Apple Developers website.

Meanwhile, Apple has been releasing the beta version of the upcoming iOS 14.2 since early October. The iOS 14.2 Beta 3 update that was released on October 15 carries redesigned AirPlay 2 controls and a brand new Shazam toggle in the Control Center. The Shazam toggle button will essentially allow users to search for music on the go. With earlier iOS 14.2 beta versions, Apple had introduced 100 new emojis with different skin tones, new gender-inclusive options, and more. The new emojis such as bubble tea, pride flag, seal, feather, olive, and more were introduced with Emoji Version 13.0 which was published by the Unicode Consortium earlier this year. Notably, the iOS 14.2 beta carries headphone audio level notification to alert users about potentially ear-damaging noise levels.

It is likely that some updates introduced with the iOS 14.2 Beta might not appear on the stable version of the software. Apple is slated to release iOS 14.2 this week.