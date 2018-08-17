Apple's iPhone X Plus Could Come With Apple Pencil Support: Report

Apple's next generation of iPhones are expected to have two large-screen variants. According to a report by a Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News, both the large-screen phones will be compatible with the Apple Pencil. The tech giant is readying three iPhones for this year, including a 6.1-inch iPhone and a 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus to complement the follow-up to the 5.8-inch iPhone X, TrendForce analysts said on Tuesday. Research firm Trendforce's suggestion that Apple will be bringing the Pencil support to the new OLED iPhones as well, will make them true productivity devices. While the report is extremely light on specifics, iPhone support would presumably arrive as a feature of an Apple Pencil 2, an upgrade that has been speculated for many months.For years, Apple’s chief rival Samsung has been selling a Galaxy Note handset that comes with stylus support. The feature allows you to digitally write on the screen, annotate documents, and more.The Apple Pencil is intended to expand touch control options rather than serve as the main input scheme, making it easier to draw, edit images and text, or write notes. That usage could make sense on large iPhones with edge-to-edge displays, but there would be a few obstacles. It's unclear if Apple will release a smaller Pencil for the iPhone, as the current version could be rather unwieldy for use with an iPhone. Apple has yet to update the Pencil's design since it first launched three years ago.